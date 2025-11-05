Gems (GEMS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.64 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Gems has a total market cap of $97.64 million and approximately $470.26 thousand worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,656.30 or 0.99621868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems’ launch date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,991,823 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.14541297 USD and is down -8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $474,696.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

