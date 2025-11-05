Equity Investment Corp Invests $210,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

