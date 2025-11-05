TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.