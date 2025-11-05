Node AI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $207.02 Thousand (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $4.63 million and $207.02 thousand worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Node AI has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodes.ai. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 98,069,335.54054656 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.05030332 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $205,796.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodes.ai.”

