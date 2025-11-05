DIMO Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and $219.70 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,656.30 or 0.99621868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,448,392 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official message board for DIMO is dimo.org/news. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,448,392.20882 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.03426635 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $203,126.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.