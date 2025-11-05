Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $147.83 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00016194 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000070 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,121,694,087 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.