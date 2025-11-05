Head-To-Head Comparison: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.29 billion 0.15 -$18.68 million ($0.44) -7.39 Triller Group $54.19 million 1.81 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.49

Profitability

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Baozun and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -1.93% -4.60% -1.89% Triller Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baozun and Triller Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 0 1 0 2.00 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baozun presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Baozun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Triller Group.

Volatility & Risk

Baozun has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baozun beats Triller Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform



