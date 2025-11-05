Worksport (WKSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Worksport to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $5.5820 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Worksport had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 93.40%. On average, analysts expect Worksport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WKSP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Worksport in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worksport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Worksport in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worksport stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Worksport at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

