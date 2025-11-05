Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

