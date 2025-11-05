Lumia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.54 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Lumia has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Lumia has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $6.80 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 144,185,305.0612774 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.12906968 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $7,051,490.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

