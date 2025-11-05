iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $479.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.