Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $96,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

