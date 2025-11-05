BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,359 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.65% of Frontdoor worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $247,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

FTDR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

