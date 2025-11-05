Short Interest in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Rises By 37.3%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AVMU stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

