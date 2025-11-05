BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $61.41 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,434 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $61,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,897,320. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.