BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,996 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $104,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,206,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,340,000 after buying an additional 111,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,970,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,059.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,066.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.