BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 16,894 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,836,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 109,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Yum China by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

