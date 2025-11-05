Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Cantor Equity Partners III accounts for 0.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000.
Cantor Equity Partners III Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAEP opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cantor Equity Partners III
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
