Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quad Graphics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 67.10%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad Graphics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quad Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,883,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

