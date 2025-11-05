360 Financial Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

360 Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $296.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.14 and its 200 day moving average is $241.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

