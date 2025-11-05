InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,928,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,657% from the average daily volume of 109,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
