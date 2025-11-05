Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after buying an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

