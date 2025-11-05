Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 52,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. TME Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 57,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 139,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

