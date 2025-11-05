Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.15, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

