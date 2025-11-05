GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $906.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $788.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $857.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

