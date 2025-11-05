RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 107,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

