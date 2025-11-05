SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.