Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

