Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $225,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $722.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $6,018,650 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

