Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,042,000 after buying an additional 2,129,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

