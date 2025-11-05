1,913 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

