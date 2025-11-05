Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $421,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 104.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

