Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $2.40 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $846.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

