Mercury General Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mercury General

About Mercury General

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.