Fullcircle Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

