Head to Head Contrast: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) & Its Rivals

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,293.26% -503.72% -18.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $244.47 million -$56.45 million -2.42 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.08 billion -$160.68 million 1.15

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.45, indicating that their average stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 2 1 2.60 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 560 1458 2243 65 2.42

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 236.28%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential downside of 4.84%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

