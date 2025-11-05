Jupiter Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $76.46 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,010,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,010,190.85091 with 3,218,688,888.86 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.34684683 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 768 active market(s) with $92,886,830.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

