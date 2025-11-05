Catizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.18 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Catizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Catizen has a market cap of $24.18 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,987,567 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 371,987,567 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.06378237 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $21,321,569.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

