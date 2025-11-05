PLATINCOIN (PLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.01

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $600.19 thousand and $15.01 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 745,030,546 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,990,667.54915 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11998551 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

