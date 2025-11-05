EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.