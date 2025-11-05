Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCDL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $704.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.38. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%.The business had revenue of $53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

