Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FRAF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,718. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.34%.The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

