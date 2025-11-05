Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 12,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 231,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

