TenCore Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

TenCore Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 5.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,622 shares of company stock worth $18,858,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average is $258.30. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

