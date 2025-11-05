Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.