SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

