Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

