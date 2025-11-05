Simmons Bank Sells 2,425 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.