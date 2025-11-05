Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Zacks reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.470 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 6.0%
Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 549,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
