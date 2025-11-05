Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Zacks reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.470 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 6.0%

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 549,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.