Comparing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IQVIA has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.07% 30.70% 6.64% Envoy Medical -10,961.26% N/A -236.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IQVIA and Envoy Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $15.41 billion 2.32 $1.37 billion $7.29 28.76 Envoy Medical $220,000.00 84.59 -$20.80 million ($1.43) -0.51

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IQVIA and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 6 15 2 2.83 Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $239.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,210.34%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than IQVIA.

Summary

IQVIA beats Envoy Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients’ outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and patient and site centric solutions, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

